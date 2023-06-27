A Houston resident took home a big prize in a recent Mega Millions drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winner, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed a $3 million prize for the June 16 drawing.

The Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier was purchased at the Mi Tienda 648, located at 3800 Little York Road in Houston.

The winning white ball numbers for the drawing were 4-24-34-45-57, and the Mega Ball was 19. The Megaplier, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings, was three.

The winner matched all five of the white numbers drawn, but not the Mega Ball number. The second-tier prize amount for matching the five white balls is $1 million, and the Megaplier tripled the amount.

No one won the jackpot for that drawing. In fact, no one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18. The current estimated annuitized jackpot is at $343 million.

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday night.