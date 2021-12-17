Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tests positive for COVID-19

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The mayor says his symptoms are mild, and he will rest and isolate at home.

"I was not feeling well overnight and thought I was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection, so I decided to get tested before starting my daily schedule," he said in a statement. "Before and after getting my test results, I canceled all events for today and the weekend."

Mayor Turner publicly received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a news conference on January 4.

On Thursday afternoon, he took to Twitter to encourage residents to get their vaccines and boosters before Christmas and to get tested.

"Let me strongly recommend that if you are indoors and not eating that you put on your mask. The positivity rate in the city has increased," he wrote.

