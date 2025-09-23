Expand / Collapse search

Watch live: Houston mayor, police to address bodies found in bayous

Published  September 23, 2025 3:49pm CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • Fourteen bodies have been found in Houston bayous this year.
    • Five were recovered in the span of a week.
    • Houston police and the mayor will discuss.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Police Chief J. Noe Diaz will hold a press conference Tuesday about multiple bodies that were recently recovered from area bayous.

14 bodies in Houston bayous

The backstory:

Fourteen bodies have been recovered from Houston bayous this year. 

Most recently, a man's body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Saturday. It was the fifth person found dead in the bayou in a span of a week.

It was also confirmed that missing University of Houston student Jade McKissic was found dead in Brays Bayou last Monday, Sept 15.

What we don't know:

The people's causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office. Authorities have given no indication that the deaths are related.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Houston police and previous FOX 26 reporting.

