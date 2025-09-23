Watch live: Houston mayor, police to address bodies found in bayous
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Police Chief J. Noe Diaz will hold a press conference Tuesday about multiple bodies that were recently recovered from area bayous.
14 bodies in Houston bayous
The backstory:
Fourteen bodies have been recovered from Houston bayous this year.
Most recently, a man's body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Saturday. It was the fifth person found dead in the bayou in a span of a week.
It was also confirmed that missing University of Houston student Jade McKissic was found dead in Brays Bayou last Monday, Sept 15.
What we don't know:
The people's causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office. Authorities have given no indication that the deaths are related.
