Watch live: Houston mayor, police to address bodies found in bayous

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Police Chief J. Noe Diaz will hold a press conference Tuesday about multiple bodies that were recently recovered from area bayous.

14 bodies in Houston bayous

The backstory:

Fourteen bodies have been recovered from Houston bayous this year.

Most recently, a man's body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Saturday. It was the fifth person found dead in the bayou in a span of a week.

It was also confirmed that missing University of Houston student Jade McKissic was found dead in Brays Bayou last Monday, Sept 15.

What we don't know:

The people's causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office. Authorities have given no indication that the deaths are related.