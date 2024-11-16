Houston mayor, city council investigate sewage leak, mold issues at Fifth Ward senior living complex

The City of Houston is now investigating the Pleasant Hill Village senior living complex in the Fifth Ward, where residents have been grappling with a raw sewage leak and extensive black mold.

The property, owned by a community development corporation under Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, had drawn concern from local officials after a resident brought the issue to City Hall.

Tanya Ashley, whose mother, Gloria, lives at the complex, presented photos of the damage to Mayor John Whitmire and City Council members during a meeting at City Hall. Ashley explained that the situation worsened following a major sewage leak that flooded her mother's apartment, causing severe damage. The leak also affected several other units, and residents discovered thick black mold in hallways and vacant apartments.

"If it hadn't been for the flooding on Friday, with raw sewage in my mother's apartment, we never would have gotten those photos," Ashley said.

The 27-year-old complex has been plagued by maintenance issues, with the church-led development corporation now facing scrutiny. Reverend Harvey Clemons Jr., who heads the organization, acknowledged that the complex needed repairs but stated that additional funding was required. He also mentioned that efforts were underway to secure the necessary resources.

However, local officials noted that the church’s organization had already received substantial city funds for repairs at Pleasant Hill Village, as well as for other properties it owns, including St. Elizabeth Place.

"We know Pastor Clemons, and he is responsible for this," said Mayor Whitmire. "He does have a good revenue stream."

Councilmember Tarsha Jackson, who represents District B, raised concerns about the church's financial handling of the property. She pointed out that the organization had been allocated over $3 million in additional funding specifically for Pleasant Hill Village repairs but questioned what had happened to that money.

Jackson also referenced the property's Municipal Setting Designation (MSD), a designation for sites with significant contamination under the ground, which complicates efforts to address environmental hazards.

"An MSD was approved for this same location that I voted against," Jackson said.

In the wake of the flooding and health concerns, Ashley confirmed that her mother, Gloria, had been released from her lease and is now looking for a new place to live. Tanya Ashley and other residents have been calling for immediate action to address the mold and sewage problems.

Reverend Clemons is scheduled to meet with Mayor Whitmire and the City Council on Tuesday to discuss the next steps for addressing the ongoing issues at Pleasant Hill Village. Efforts to reach Clemons for further comment were unsuccessful.