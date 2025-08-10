Northwest Harris County: Undercover operation leads to spa manager, two others' arrests, officials say

The Brief Officials say the QQ Spa manager and a massage therapist solicited an undercover detective for "sexual acts." Two others were arrested for trying to leave the scene. Anyone can send a tip to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office if they suspect illegal activity.



Three people were arrested at a Harris County massage parlor as it was being investigated for alleged prostitution.

Harris County crime: Spa manager accused of prompting prostitution

(Photo courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What we know:

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a detective posed as a customer at QQ Spa on FM 1960 near Jones Road.

While the detective was there, officials say spa manager Mei Lin and another massage therapist offered "sexual acts." Lin also allegedly offered "sexual services" from another employee.

Lin was reportedly arrested and charged with Promotion of Prostitution.

While deputies were at the parlor, they say two men tried to leave the scene. Both men, identified as Javier Rodriguez Gray and Michael Jordan Garcia, were arrested and charged with Evading Arrest.

Authorities say they've collected cell phones and $8,000 in cash as evidence. The investigation is ongoing and other charges could be filed against the suspects.

What we don't know:

Gray and Garcia's ties to the incident are unclear.

The other massage therapist involved in the incident hasn't been identified, and it's not clear if they were also arrested. Officials say Mei Lin was the only licensed massage therapist at the parlor.

They also say the two were in the U.S. on work visas. "Constable Mark Herman wants the public to be aware that many foreign nationals are brought into the United States under false promises of a path to citizenship through work visas, only to be forced into sex and/or labor trafficking," officials shared on social media.

What you can do:

The Constable's Office asks anyone who suspects illegal activity at a location or involving an individual to contact their office. You can do one of the following:

Call 281-376-3472

Send a tip online

Tips can be sent anonymously.