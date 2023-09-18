Houston man, woman sentenced in burglary of British Consul General's house

A Houston man and woman have been sentenced for damaging property occupied by a foreign government, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced on Monday.

Darion Benjamin Woods, 28, and Christin Danielle Brinkley, 26, pleaded guilty May 16, admitting they broke into, damaged and stole several items from the private residence of the Consul General for Great Britain.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane has now ordered Woods to serve 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Brinkley received 14 months followed by one year of home detention as part of her three years of supervised release after her sentence. Both were also ordered to pay $56,636.15 in restitution.

Security cameras captured Brinkley and Woods pulling up to the gated residence with a U-Haul on July 23, 2022, jumped over the gate and eventually driving through it and causing significant damage. Once inside, they stole multiple items, including the two cars (one of which was the property of the British Consulate), jewelry, electronics, documents and a safe.

Authorities later located the stolen vehicles at an address in Houston and observed Brinkley inside both vehicles at different times. They took Brinkley and Woods into custody and recovered the vehicles as well as some property from the residence, most of which was damaged.

Both were ordered into custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.