A man was shot while walking back to his Houston apartment from a store on Saturday night, police say.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 8400 block of Broadway.

Police say the man was walking back to his apartment in the complex when he was approached by the suspect.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun, demanded the man's money, and then shot him when he didn't comply.

The bullet reportedly went through the man’s hand and through one of his legs. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was described only as a Hispanic male, 5’5" tall, heavy set, and possibly in his 20s.

The investigation into the shooting continues.