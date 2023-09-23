Houston police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8900 block of Bissonnet Street.

According to police, two men were found dead outside an apartment complex.

The suspect(s) in the fatal shooting fled the scene and are currently on the run.

Police ask that everybody avoid the area and use an alternate route.