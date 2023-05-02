A man who was shot and pistol-whipped during a robbery then walked to a nearby club for help, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of Westward.

According to police, a couple was approached by five male suspects in ski masks. Police say the suspects got out of a black sedan and demanded items from the couple.

The suspects took some personal items from the couple, including their cell phones, wallet and purse, police say.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Westward.

As the suspects were leaving, police say a suspect shot at the man who had been robbed, striking him in the leg.

Authorities say the man, who had also been pistol-whipped, then walked to a nearby club and flagged down security for help. They called police.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The woman was not injured.

There is no further description of the suspects at this time. The investigation continues.