Houston man sentenced to federal prison for Beaumont bank robbery

A Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Beaumont last June, according to a release.

Michael Karras, 65, pleaded guilty to bank robbery and was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Marcia Crone on Tuesday.

According to information presented in court, Karras robbed the Chase Bank on Eastex Freeway in Beaumont on June 6, 2023.

Within minutes of the robbery, Karras was located at a convenience store wearing a trench coat and driving the vehicle described in the robbery.

After detaining Karras and getting consent to search his vehicle, officers found $2,870 in case and the handwritten note Karras had used in the robbery.