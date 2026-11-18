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The Brief Houston resident Dustin Salinas, 32, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for a string of armed robberies. He admitted to stealing over $2,000 at gunpoint from a Walgreens, Burger King, and Wendy’s between November 2024 and January 2025. Salinas was on parole for a 2017 McDonald's robbery when the crimes occurred and must also pay $2,285 in restitution.



A Houston man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison after authorities linked him to armed robberies at a Walgreens and two fast-food restaurants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Federal judge orders prison time and restitution for Houston man

What we know:

32-year-old Dustin Salinas pleaded guilty June 2 to brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison ordered Salinas to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $2,285 in restitution to the victims.

Salinas admitted he brandished a handgun, racked its slide and demanded money from a Walgreens cashier in the 700 block of East Crosstimbers Street on Nov. 21, 2024, prosecutors said. Surveillance video captured the robbery.

Armed robberies targeted Walgreens, Burger King, and Wendy's

(Mike Kemp/In Pictures via / Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Investigators also linked Salinas to armed robberies at a Burger King in the 3000 block of Ella Boulevard on Jan. 6, 2025, and Wendy’s in the 12000 block of the Northwest Freeway on Jan. 9, 2025.

According to prosecutors, in each robbery, Salinas carried a black drawstring bag and demanded money from cash registers and safes. Authorities said he stole more than $2,000 during the three robberies.

Suspect was on parole for 2017 McDonald's robbery

Salinas was on parole at the time for a 2017 aggravated robbery conviction. In that case, he pleaded guilty to robbing a McDonald’s restaurant and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Local perspective:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case with assistance from the Houston Police Department.