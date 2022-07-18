Houston man seen fighting back in surveillance video following vicious robbery, carjacking

It was May 7 at 4:30am. That's when Chris Auchter says he pulled into his apartment complex at 9809 Richmond after leaving a bar in Sharpstown.

"I saw a car behind me, but I didn't think anything of it," he said. "But it turns out, I was being followed home from that bar."

As soon as Auchter parks his car, you can see three men kick and punch him.

"They were saying some pretty outlandish things," he said. "One was saying police had already been called. The other guy was saying, 'why were you touching my sister?' I was like I have no idea what was going on here."

Auchter watched one of the robbers driving off in his car.

"I tried to run back out and get on the hood of their car, keep them from leaving," said Auchter. "One of the robbers got out and punched me a couple of times, then they drove off in the car."

Auchter admits jumping on the hood in hopes of stopping the robbers was dangerous.

"Looking back, it wasn't the smartest thing to do," he said. "I was kind of desperate. I can't lose my car, I can't lose my wallet, but I knew I had a minute to stop them before they got out of the gate. But I really wasn't thinking it through."

Five days later, police recovered Auchter's car and arrested one of the robbers, a 16-year-old charged as a juvenile, with robbery and evading arrest.

"It's just sad situation all around," said Auchter. "I don't want to ruin anybody's life, but justice should be served."