A man was shot while riding his bike on a trail in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Dennis, at the Columbia Tap trail.

According to police, the man said he was riding his bike when a male came running up yelling something that he couldn’t understand.

The suspect fired multiple shots at the man on the bike, striking him in the lower leg, police say.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Dennis Street.

People nearby heard the gunshots and came out. The suspect fled on foot.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say the suspect didn’t take anything before he fled.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. Police are still investigating a motive.