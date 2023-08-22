Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a house in northeast Houston.

Police say a call from a neighbor prompted the response to the 9700 block of Bertwood around 7:30 a.m.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Bertwood.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A man, in his 50s, was found dead inside of the home. He had a gunshot wound, officials say.

MORE: Teen driver critically injured when gun discharged in car: sheriff

Police were investigating at the scene for several hours. They have not released further information on what led up to the shooting but confirm that the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.