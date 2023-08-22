Investigators are working to determine exactly how a 16-year-old driver was shot in traffic in east Harris County on Monday night.

The shooting occurred at Wallisville Road and the East Sam Houston Parkway North around 8:10 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says four teens were in the car when a gunshot went off in the vehicle.

"The initial story is that the driver himself was handling the pistol when it discharged," the sheriff said Monday night. "But, you know, again, that could always change. We may get additional information that determined that one of the other occupants may have discharged the weapon. So that's all under investigation."

The vehicle the teen was driving slowly rolled forward and rear-ended another vehicle in front of him, the sheriff says.

The teen was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

The sheriff said Monday night that the investigation was still in the preliminary stages, and they were working to confirm the initial version of the incident.

He did say that the shooting occurred in the vehicle, and there’s no reason to believe that anyone else fired into the vehicle from the outside.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.