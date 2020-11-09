Houston man charged with theft of more than 100 pieces of mail, absentee ballot

Authorities say a Houston man has been charged with the theft of more than 100 pieces of mail, including an absentee ballot.

Daruin Anelby Rosario, 24, was arrested on charges of mail theft, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Humble Police Department.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says local authorities allegedly found a large quantity of opened and unopened mail in other people’s names in Rosario’s vehicle during a traffic stop on November 5.

According to the charges, the mail contained letters, financial checks and an unopened mail-in ballot for the State of Washington.

Authorities forwarded the ballot to Washington election officials.

If convicted, Rosario faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

