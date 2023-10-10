The Robbery Division of the Houston Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man who used a stolen credit card.

Authorities say on Aug 30, an unknown man, entered into a Foot Locker on 6100 block of Scott Street.

The man walked into the store and tried to purchase shoes with the credit card.

According to police, the card was taken during a home robbery on 3500 block of Goodhope.

The homeowner told police that two men entered into his home through the back window with guns.

Police say, the men tied up the man and took items from his home including his wallet.

Authorities believe one of those men tried to use the homeowner's credit card at the footlocker.

The man using the stolen credit card was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Police described both suspects as black men, 20 to 25 years old, 6'0 tall.

After a failed attempt to buy shoes, the man was seen on surveillance driving away in a white four-door sedan.

You may receive a cash payment of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or charging of felony suspects. If you wish to remain anonymous and be considered for a cash payment, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).