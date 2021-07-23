Houston man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

article

FBI Houston announced on Friday that a Houston man has been arrested in connection with the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots.



Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of an official proceeding, among other charges.



According to court documents, Taake was on Capitol grounds on January 6.



At approximately 1:16 p.m., court documents state he can be seen on Metropolitan Police Department body-worn camera footage approaching and pepper-spraying a line of police officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the building.

Around 2 p.m., court documents stated Taake could be seen engaging in a second assault on law enforcement. As seen in the body-worn camera footage, Taake emerged from the crowd and struck officers with what appeared to be a whip-like weapon. Taake could also be seen on video walking through the U.S. Capitol building holding the whip-like weapon.



In the six months since Jan. 6, more than 535 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 165 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the identities of any individuals involved, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.



The investigation remains ongoing.

