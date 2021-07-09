Houston man arrested for allegedly voting illegally twice as convicted felon

A Houston man, identified as Hervis Rogers, was arrested for allegedly voting illegally in two previous elections.

The twice-convicted felon is accused of voting while on probation and was arrested and charged earlier this week.

In Texas, convicted felons are not eligible to vote until they are "fully discharged" of their sentence, including probation.

We’re told Rogers had a voter registration card for Harris County. We interviewed him on March 3, 2020 while he was in line to vote at Texas Southern University. The interview gained national attention because several voters, including Rogers, waited more than six hours in line to vote.

"Every vote counts," said Rogers in March of 2020.

According to Rogers at the time, he almost didn’t vote because the line was so long.

"I was debating on [not voting because of the line]," said Rogers. "The way it was going, it’s like it was setup for me to walk away. Walk away, don’t worry about it. I said no, I’m not going to do that."

Rogers is accused of voting illegally on November 6, 2018 and March 3, 2020.

"This is the big lie," said Rep. Jarvis Johnson (D) District 139. "Republicans are trying to use this as justification to create a horrible voting bill. We don’t place $100,000 bond on rapists. This in itself is a travesty. It is what the Republican party continues to do, to try and make examples of Black people simply exercising their right to vote."

Rogers’ bail is set at a total of $100,000 for two counts of illegal voting.

FOX 26 reached out to the Texas Attorney General’s office about this case, but as of Friday evening, we hadn’t heard back.