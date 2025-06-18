Houston man accused of shooting girlfriend to death, sending photo to family

The Brief A man is suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend and injuring another man on Tuesday night, police say. Police say he sent a photo of his girlfriend to a family member after the shooting. He was taken into custody in the Willowbrook area.



A Houston man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and sending a photo to a family member on Tuesday night. Police say he is also suspected of shooting another person on the same night.

2 shot in southeast Houston

Timeline:

Police first responded to a report of a shooting near McHenry Street and Fairway Drive in southeast Houston around 9 p.m.

A man had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex and was taken to the hospital. Authorities say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Around 10 p.m., authorities received another call about the same location. According to police, the caller reported that her family member had sent her a picture of a woman who appeared to have been shot.

Police say HPD SWAT entered the woman's apartment for a welfare check and found her dead with several apparent gunshot wounds.

Police had also begun to search for the alleged shooter, who police said was in a relationship with the deceased woman. Police say they had sporadic communication from him throughout the night and eventually located him near the Willowbrook area in northwest Houston around 3 a.m. He was taken into custody.

What led up to the shootings?

What we know:

Houston police say the shootings appear to be separate incidents but involved the same man. The same physical and vehicle descriptions were given in both incidents, authorities say.

Police believe the shootings may have stemmed from some mental health conditions.

Police have not released the identities of everyone involved.

What we don't know:

Police said they were still working to determine which shooting happened first.