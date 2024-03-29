Mail theft continues to be a problem. In just days, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies took a couple of suspected mail thieves into custody at a Katy apartment complex. While charges are still pending in that case, another widely-circulated instance, on social media, appears to catch a mail thief red-handed.

It happened, recently, at the Autumn Chace Townhomes, in West Houston. An image posted on the Grizzy's Hood News Facebook page shows a security camera shot of a man who appears to be running away with an armload of mail, that is unlikely his. Behind him, more mail is scattered on the ground.

It's not the first time such acts have been caught. In early 2020, postal poachers were caught on security camera, rifling through mailboxes and snatching parcels that didn't belong to them, in Northwest Houston.

SUGGESTED: Cypress cluster mailbox hit 12 times in a month - and it's not the only one

Back at the townhomes, the mailboxes are easy to access, from the street. Pictured, tacked to the wall, show a few suspected thieves who were reported to police, including the most recent. Residents say they're a little concerned, and changing their habits to limit opportunity.

"I've seen a lot of bad stuff in my life," says resident Alex Bundage, "It's not good, but he ain't hurt me, but it's not a good thing."

"Three bills come to my house, and I know when they're coming and I go right to the mailbox," adds resident Keene Applewhite, "I'm at the mailbox every day, now." He says a lot of his neighbors are also leaving little to chance, and grabbing mail as soon as it arrives.

It mirrors advice from the Postal Inspectors office, which discourages the habit of letting mail sit in the box. The agency does not have anything to say about this case, but does acknowledge theft is a stubborn problem. To that end, it is in the midst of a plan to update locks, so that they're harder for thieves to break in.

Postal Inspector's Statement: Every day, the US Postal Service safely delivers mail to more than 150 million addresses; mail that includes checks, money orders, credit cards, and merchandise. While the U.S. Mail remains one of the most secure means to transmit such items, unfortunately, these items are also attractive to thieves.

Every mailbox, from a neighborhood mailbox to a blue USPS collection box, has strong security measures in place to protect the contents. The USPIS and the USPS continue to review, improve, and enhance the security of all mailboxes. This includes hardening blue collection boxes and enhancing collection box key and lock technology.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Additionally, 12,000 high security blue collection boxes are being installed nationwide and 49,000 electronic locks will replace traditional postal keys. However, thieves will use a variety of methods and tools to attempt to bypass these security measures. Mail theft most often occurs in the overnight hours when there are fewer people around to witness it.

While mail theft does occur, there are steps postal customers can take to minimize becoming a victim.

Do not let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox – Postal Inspectors recommend checking your mailbox every day and removing your mail as promptly as possible.

Use vacation holds or ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up mail.

Track your incoming shipments/letter mail online, using Informed Delivery.

Outgoing mail can be deposited directly in the lobby of your local post office.

Mail theft is an opportunistic crime. The longer your mail sits in any mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft.

If you did not receive a check or other valuable mail:

Contact the issuing agency.

Collect any additional details – tracking number, check details, invoice information , etc.

Report it to your local police AND to the Postal Inspection Service by calling our hotline at 877-876-2455 or visiting our website at www.USPIS.gov/report

If you sent a check and it was never received by the intended recipient:

Contact your financial institution and issue a stop payment on any outstanding checks sent.

Request fraud monitoring to ensure no other checks are drawn off the account.

Report it to the USPIS.

Do not send cash or coins in the mail.

Use checks or money orders – maintain receipts for money orders to reference serial numbers later if needed.

Ask your bank for "secure" checks which are more difficult to alter.

If you see someone suspicious lurking near a mailbox or see someone actively stealing mail, call your local police immediately. THEN, report it to the USPIS at 877-876-2455 (say "theft").

Mail theft is a federal crime, punishable by up to five years in prison. Mail theft is also a state crime in Texas and can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the volume of stolen mail.

For more information about mail theft prevention, visit www.USPIS.com.