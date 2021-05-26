Expand / Collapse search

Houston leaders doubling fines for illegal dumping

HOUSTON - Houston City Council is turning up the heat on those who are illegally dumping.

By unanimous vote, Council doubled the maximum fine for offenders breaking the city's dumping law to $4,000.

Mayor Sylvester Turner encouraged local judges to use the harsher penalty to hold offenders accountable and send a serious, community-wide message.

"Don't let them just walk away. Don't do that. We are increasing the fine. Hit them with a heavy fine, because this an all-out attack on people who are illegally dumping," said Turner.

Council members called on the Mayor to funnel any additional revenue from fines into clean-up efforts and anti-dumping surveillance.

