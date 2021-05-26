Houston leaders doubling fines for illegal dumping

Houston City Council is turning up the heat on those who are illegally dumping.

By unanimous vote, Council doubled the maximum fine for offenders breaking the city's dumping law to $4,000.



Mayor Sylvester Turner encouraged local judges to use the harsher penalty to hold offenders accountable and send a serious, community-wide message.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"Don't let them just walk away. Don't do that. We are increasing the fine. Hit them with a heavy fine, because this an all-out attack on people who are illegally dumping," said Turner.

Council members called on the Mayor to funnel any additional revenue from fines into clean-up efforts and anti-dumping surveillance.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP