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Person wanted, accused of assault incident on Katy Freeway

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 15, 2026 4:17 PM CDT
Published October 15, 2026 4:17 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Police shared photos of a person wanted for a reported assault incident from September.
    • The person reportedly pointed a gun at another driver on I-10.
    • Tipsters can contact Houston Police.

HOUSTON - Houston Police shared photos of a wanted person tied to an incident last month on I-10 in west Harris County.

Person wanted in Katy Freeway incident

What we know:

Police say the incident happened on September 2 on the Katy Freeway just west of North Eldridge Parkway.

The person in the photos reportedly pointed a gun at another driver and tried to open his car door while on the freeway.

What we don't know:

The person's identity is unknown.

There are no other details available about the reported incident.

The Source: Houston Police

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