Person wanted, accused of assault incident on Katy Freeway
HOUSTON - Houston Police shared photos of a wanted person tied to an incident last month on I-10 in west Harris County.
Person wanted in Katy Freeway incident
What we know:
Police say the incident happened on September 2 on the Katy Freeway just west of North Eldridge Parkway.
The person in the photos reportedly pointed a gun at another driver and tried to open his car door while on the freeway.
What we don't know:
The person's identity is unknown.
There are no other details available about the reported incident.
The Source: Houston Police