Person wanted, accused of assault incident on Katy Freeway

The Brief Police shared photos of a person wanted for a reported assault incident from September. The person reportedly pointed a gun at another driver on I-10. Tipsters can contact Houston Police.



Houston Police shared photos of a wanted person tied to an incident last month on I-10 in west Harris County.

Person wanted in Katy Freeway incident

What we know:

Police say the incident happened on September 2 on the Katy Freeway just west of North Eldridge Parkway.

The person in the photos reportedly pointed a gun at another driver and tried to open his car door while on the freeway.

What we don't know:

The person's identity is unknown.

There are no other details available about the reported incident.