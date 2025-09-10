The Brief A bomb was reported in a stalled vehicle along I-10 in west Houston. Bomb squad responded to the scene and cleared the vehicle. The freeway has reopened.



A report of a bomb in a vehicle prompted a closure of the I-10 Katy Freeway in west Houston on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was cleared by the bomb squad, and traffic is now flowing again.

Bomb squad responds

What we know:

According to Houston police, someone called shortly before 11 a.m. to report a stalled vehicle along the I-10 Katy Freeway at North Wilcrest. Police say the caller stated that there was a bomb in the vehicle.

Traffic was shut down on the eastbound lanes of the freeway and the frontage road lanes as the bomb squad investigated.

Around 12:45 p.m., police said the vehicle was cleared by the bomb squad, and the freeway was reopened.

A yellow pickup truck was seen being towed from the frontage road lanes.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who called police or if anyone is facing charges. It's also unclear why the vehicle was left there.