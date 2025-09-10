Report of bomb in vehicle shuts down Katy Freeway in west Houston
HOUSTON - A report of a bomb in a vehicle prompted a closure of the I-10 Katy Freeway in west Houston on Wednesday morning.
The vehicle was cleared by the bomb squad, and traffic is now flowing again.
Bomb squad responds
What we know:
According to Houston police, someone called shortly before 11 a.m. to report a stalled vehicle along the I-10 Katy Freeway at North Wilcrest. Police say the caller stated that there was a bomb in the vehicle.
Traffic was shut down on the eastbound lanes of the freeway and the frontage road lanes as the bomb squad investigated.
Around 12:45 p.m., police said the vehicle was cleared by the bomb squad, and the freeway was reopened.
A yellow pickup truck was seen being towed from the frontage road lanes.
What we don't know:
It's unclear who called police or if anyone is facing charges. It's also unclear why the vehicle was left there.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.