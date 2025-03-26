New job search website launches in Houston

The Brief As of the launch, almost 2,000 active jobs have been listed on the site. The website reportedly includes jobs from entry-level to post-grad. New openings will be posted weekly. Jobseekers have to create an account to access the job listings. Resources include job hunting tips, job fairs, and more.



A new website has launched to help connect jobseekers to potential work in the Houston area.

MoreJobsHouston.com

What we know:

Houston Council Member Edward Pollard announced the launch of MoreJobsHouston.com on Wednesday. According to his office, the website was made to "streamline the job search process for Houstonians and provide easy access to employment opportunities, career resources, and vital support services."

The platform is said to include openings from entry-level jobs to post-graduate careers.

As of the website's announcement, almost 2,000 active jobs have been added to its list. Jobseekers will have to create an account to look at the job openings as they update weekly.

Users will also be able to access information about upcoming job fairs and career training programs.

Without an account, jobseekers can check out brief articles with tips about different parts of job hunting. That includes advice on making a strong LinkedIn profile, validating potential work-from-home opportunities, and making the most out of a job fair.

