Houston jewelry store owner, manager accused of selling counterfeit products

The Brief The owner and manager of Houston Jewelry Buyers were arrested and charged with trademark counterfeiting. Documents say the two knowingly sold items that had a counterfeit mark.



An owner and a manager of a Houston jewelry shop were arrested earlier this week for allegedly selling fake items.

Houston jewelry store workers accused of counterfeit

What we know:

Court records confirm 58-year-old Michael Crouch and 52-year-old Victor Ortega were arrested for trademark counterfeiting.

Their bonds were set at $20,000 and $30,000 respectively. They have both since posted bond.

According to a social media post from Houston Jewelry Buyers, Crouch is the owner of the store and Ortega is the manager. The store itself is on Richmond Avenue near Chimney Rock Road.

Both men are accused of intentionally selling items that had a counterfeit mark, selling them at a range of $150,000-$300,00. Records say the counterfeit items included Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches, Louis Vuitton jewelry, and Cartier bracelets and earrings.

Both are due back in court in mid-June.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.