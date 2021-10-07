Houston ISD's Austin HS on precautionary lockdown due to 'suspicious activity'

article

Houston ISD’s Austin High School is on lockdown as a precaution while police investigate suspicious activity, school officials say.

According to a call out to parents from the principal, students are safe and the building is secure.

The instructional day will continue with an adjusted schedule that will eliminate any movement for students and teachers.

"Please know your student’s safety is of the utmost importance to us," the principal's message said.

