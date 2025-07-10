Houston ISD teacher placed on leave, charged with posting explicit videos of ex-girlfriend, records say

The Brief A Houston Independent School District Physical Education teacher has been charged after being accused of posting explicit videos of his ex-girlfriend, according to court records. Christopher J. Hampton is charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material. Hampton is a PE teacher at Pleasantville Elementary.



What we know:

According to court records, a victim reported to authorities that she and Hampton had been dating for three years, and they recently ended their relationship.

The victim reported, after their breakup, she received a private message from a woman on Facebook with different videos showing the victim and two other women engaging in sexual acts, and asked if that was her in the video.

The victim also reported that she found a video of her and Hampton on his X account, as well, records said.

Investigators later sent a legal request to Meta Platforms regarding the Instagram account. The legal request revealed that the Instagram had a registered e-mail ending in @houstonisd.org, court documents stated.

Records stated investigators then contacted the Houston ISD Police Department, and an investigator confirmed the e-mail address that was registered to the Instagram account was Hampton's.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 26, Houston ISD said, "HISD holds all employees to high professional and ethical standards both on and off-campus. An investigation into these allegations has been initiated and the teacher is in the process of being put on administrative leave."