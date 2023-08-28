As the Houston Independent School District (HISD) gears up for the commencement of the new academic year, Superintendent F. Mike Miles is poised to offer insights into the first day of school proceedings.

This briefing will encompass a comprehensive overview of initial school visits, highlight notable activities, and offer an opportunity for media representatives to pose inquiries.

HISD will release more information about the rest of the week’s schedule on August 30.

The briefing is being held at Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center located at 4400 West 18th St.