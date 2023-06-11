Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner posted his thoughts about the now current Houston Independent School District takeover by the Texas Education Agency.

In the Sunday post on Twitter, Turner said, "The State takeover of HISD-wrong. The lack of transparency/community engagement leading to the handpicked selection of Superintendent and Board of Managers-wrong. Not providing any additional resources for the schools and teachers-wrong. Process-wrong, community won't accept."

Turner added, "The State cannot take over the largest school district, replace the Superintendent who by most was improving the district, and then past a super pre-emption bill on cities and expect people to say ok now live with it. Not the formula for collaboration."

This all comes after Superintendent Mike Miles and the board of managers was selected and announced on June 1.

Reaction to the selection of the new superintendent and board of managers was mixed at best.

It was also announced at the first of the month that employees at nearly 30 schools have to reapply for their jobs.

In the Board of Managers first public meeting on Thursday, the meeting turned into a shout fest with some people saying, "TEA, go away!"

There will be two more public hearings on the next two Thursdays and more yelling and chanting is expected.