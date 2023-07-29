Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles is continuing to meet with parents and community members to discuss the state takeover of the district.

At Saturday's community engagement meeting at West Briar Middle School, Miles pointed out the need to improve reading, math, and science performance levels in many of the underserved schools in the district. His vision is to do "whole scale systemic reform" with at least 150 schools in the district.

Miles's plan has been met with mixed reactions from education leaders.

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD to eliminate dedicated librarians at 28 underperforming schools

Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, questioned the district's commitment to the NES and NES-aligned schools.

"If you really believe within your heart that these changes and all of this transformation is going to be good for those NES students, why don't you enroll your kids in those schools," Anderson asked.

"My son George goes to a school in HISD that's not NES or NES aligned, but I would be happy to put him in an NES-aligned school," Board Member Michelle Cruz Arnold replied. "If my son's school chose to be one in the next year, I'd be happy to send him there."

MORE: Houston parents concerned about changes to HISD dual language program

As the majority of parents who ask questions at the meeting are opposed to the changes, there are also supporters of Miles' vision, including one educator who said she's concerned about her own children's curriculum.

"For the past seven years, I have been very outspoken about the subpar math instruction that my children have received here in West Houston," said the mother.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"Administrators dismiss me because these are "the good schools." Miles offered the mother, who says she has extensive experience in education, an opportunity to work for the district to improve the curriculum.

"Even our good schools, schools that get higher achievement, can improve," he said.

Houston ISD students head back to school on Aug. 28. Teachers will return two weeks before.