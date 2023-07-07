After technical errors which resulted in some employees not receiving their paychecks, Houston Independent School District says most employees should have their deposit.

In a statement, HISD says "most, if not all" of their employees should have received their electronic deposit by the end of the day on Thursday and any employee who hasn't should call Human Resources at 713-556-7400.

School officials said they believe the error affected the July 5 payroll processing for up to 2,000 HISD employees.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston ISD payroll issue said to be addressed, employees should have access to deposits on Thursday

If an employee had to pay any fees due to the delayed deposit, they can be reimbursed by HISD and should contact HR, stated HISD.

"For the rest of the HISD team and community, HISD is addressing both the human and system failures that caused this disruption," the district said in their statement.

The school district claims they are taking steps to address what happened.

HISD says they have not had practice running a simulation of payroll before the deposits and it will now be standard practice prior to every pay period.

On the day the incident occurred, July 5, all senior members of the payroll team were out of the office. "This cannot happen in critical district functions. These concurrent leaves should not have been previously approved, and moving forward we will require the HISD payroll office be staffed at all times just as we do all other critical functions," the district stated.

The systems used in employee and payroll functions are being reviewed, according to HISD, and they are ensuring relevant staff are experienced in using them.

"HISD has an obligation to pay its staff correctly and on time and is working to make sure everything is done to meet all employee obligations," the statement ended.