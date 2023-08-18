Houston ISD hosts Back to School Bash at Houston MSTC on Saturday

Houston Independent School District is gearing up for their first day back after the state takeover, and they're helping families prepare with a back-to-school event.

The Back to School Bash for HISD will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Houston MSC at 9400 Irvington Boulevard.

Students can get free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and enjoy food and fun!

During the event, they can even receive any vaccines they need ahead of the school year and families can also learn about more health resources.

Go out to enjoy and get ready for the first day of school on Aug. 28.