A teacher at Houston ISD’s Eastwood Academy High School has been charged with improper relationship with a student.

Christopher Wayne Williams, 41, is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a student in his classroom, according to court documents. Officials say Williams is not yet in custody.

According to court documents, a district police officer spoke with the student on Oct. 25, and she initially "denied having any relationship" with the teacher. However, the next day, she again spoke with the officer, and detailed their meetings in the teacher’s classroom, court documents state.

A search of the student’s cellphone also allegedly revealed messages from the teacher to the student that appeared to be of a "sexual/romantic nature."

According to court documents, the officer spoke with another teacher on Oct. 25 who said she had gone to the principal in August 2023 with concerns that the teacher and student appeared to be unusually close after multiple students approached her about concerning interactions between them. She reportedly told the officer that she also talked with another teacher who expressed similar concerns.

Williams was a history and debate teacher who has worked at the school since the 2017-2018 school year, according to court documents.

On Oct. 24, the school district announced that the principal had been removed from the school along with several additional "staff transitions." The district would only say the staff changes were made after an "investigation into incidents at the campus."

Houston ISD gave this statement:

At a news conference on October 26 in response to questions about changes at Eastwood Academy, the district’s chief communications officer, Leila Walsh, stated: "Student safety and wellbeing is our top priority at HISD. We have an obligation to protect our students in every instance, including in cases where there is an allegation of inappropriate behavior involving adults and children." Walsh further stated, "The decisions at Eastwood Academy were the result of an investigation into incidents on campus. They are not related to instruction." HISD was asked if law enforcement was investigating, and that day confirmed for the press that such an investigation was underway.

Charges have been filed. Student safety remains and will always be our top priority. The district recently conducted additional training for staff at Eastwood Academy, so they are aware that under state law, adults are required to report any information about inappropriate activity between adults and students to CPS or law enforcement. HISD will not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety of our students.