Houston ISD calendar for 2023-2024 Academic school year updated, released

The 2023-2024 Academic calendar for Houston ISD has been updated and the days that schools organize for professional development have been changed.

Five professional development days are now scheduled throughout the year and an additional day was added for winter break.

