Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the street on Houston’s south side early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Hull Street, near Cullen Blvd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday and found the man, who is believed to be in his 60s.

Police initially said the man appeared to have been shot in the head. Neighbors didn’t report hearing gunshots and no shell casings were found at the scene, so police believed the man may have been dropped off there.

However, according to police, members of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences found indications the injuries may have actually been due to blunt force trauma. An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Hull Street.

There are no known witnesses or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.