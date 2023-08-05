Congressman Al Green and other community leaders rallied on Saturday to protest the Houston Independent School District's plan to convert libraries into discipline removal rooms.

RELATED: Houston ISD to eliminate dedicated librarians at 28 underperforming schools

The rally was held at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center at 4400 W. 18th Street in Houston.

Green said he is "adamantly opposed" to the plan, which he called "fatuous" and "inanity." He said the plan is part of a larger effort by Gov. Greg Abbott to "take over an independent school district, take down the public school system, and stand up a private voucher school system."

"If the Governor prevails with his disdainful scheme, America the beautiful will become a less beautiful America," Green said.

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles previewing teacher evaluation system for NES, NESA campuses

The rally was organized by the Houston Coalition for Public Education (HCPCE).

"Every school deserves a state-of-the-art library and a certified professional librarian," said HCPCE organizer Ashley Cook. "Miles' war on libraries is only in Black and Brown neighborhoods but the impact will be felt by everyone. Stand up today!"

Here are some additional details from the events page:

The rally was held in response to HISD Superintendent Millard House II's plan to convert 28 libraries in the Northeast (NES) schools into Zoom discipline removal rooms.

The NES schools are located in some of the most under-resourced communities in Houston.

The plan has been met with widespread opposition from parents, teachers, and community members.

The rally will feature speeches from Congressman Al Green, NAACP leaders, and other community activists.

The rally will also include a call to action for people to contact HISD and demand that the plan be scrapped.