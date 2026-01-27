The Brief There are still a few icy spots on Houston roads Tuesday. Officials warn Texans to approach bridges and overpasses slowly as ice can accumulate before drivers are able to see it on the roads. We have a list of road conditions in Houston and across the state.



If you're driving this morning, there are a few icy spots you should be aware of on Houston roads.

Here's how to check road conditions before leaving home.

Live updates: Houston under winter storm warning

List: Icy road locations reported in Houston

Houston TranStar is reporting the following icy roadway locations:

TxDOT Texas road conditions map

The Texas Department of Transportation has a map that shows icy road locations and other hazards.

Real-time road tracking resources

What you can do:

Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest conditions from the National Weather Service before hitting the road. To monitor real-time road conditions in your area, visit Drive Texas or check specific traffic updates for Houston (or via Houston TranStar), or call (800) 452-9292.

If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

A Texas Department of Transportation brine truck treats a highway in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 23, 2024. (FOX 26 Houston)

When driving on icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others when stopping. Do not use cruise control during poor driving conditions and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas before you head out.

Safety officials tell Texans to be aware and approach bridges and overpasses slowly as ice can accumulate before drivers are able to see it on the roads. Drivers should also watch for downed trees and power lines. If a stoplight is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Safety officials ask Texans to keep a well-stocked emergency kit with warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

Find more tips in this driving safety guide.

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

You should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.