Houston police are investigating a fatal crash involving several vehicles on the I-69 Southwest Freeway.

All northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway were shut down at Fondren on Tuesday morning, but the roadway reopened shortly after noon.

According to Houston police, a male motorcyclist was driving a blue Kawasaki motorcycle in the 7300 block of Southwest Freeway in between two right lanes when he hit the back of a black Honda Civic and a gray Jeep Cherokee.

When the motorcyclist was ejected from his bike, he then hit a white Toyota Corolla, police say.

Authorities say the man was taken to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Two people in the Honda were taken to a hospital for back pain, officials say.