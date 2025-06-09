Houston Humane Society urging pet owners to have preparedness plan for their pets this hurricane season

The Brief The Houston Humane Society is reminding everyone to have a plan in place for your furry friends. Some items you should have include: Have at least two weeks' worth of food, medicine, kitty litter, water, a portable water bowl, leash and collar, and your pets' medical records. The Houston Humane Society is offering a special in the month of June if your pet isn't up-to-date on shots.



Do you have a plan in place for your pet this hurricane season? If not, don't worry, the Houston Humane Society can help.

Houston hurricane preparedness: Having a plan for your family pet

"Just like you're going to prepare yourself for this hurricane season, you need to prepare for your pet as well," said Houston Humane Society Veterinarian Dr. Tony Malone.

What you can do:

So, what do you need to do?

Have at least two weeks' worth of food, medicine, kitty litter, water, a portable water bowl, leash and collar, and your pets' medical records.

If your pet is not up-to-date with shots for rabies, Bordetella, and distemper, the Houston Humane Society is offering a special through the month of June.

You can get your pet microchipped for $15, which is half the normal price.

Also, during the month of June, you can pick the price you want to pay to adopt any dog older than a year.

