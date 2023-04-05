Looking to bring a new addition to your home? Why not consider adopting a dog or cat?

The Houston Humane Society is offering $23 adoption fees for dogs and cats considered "long stays," meaning they have been at the shelter for more than three months.

Here's a look at just some of the adorable, adoptable fur babies that are available:

Noodle (Photo courtesy of Houston Humane Society)

Salem (Photo courtesy of Houston Humane Society)

Maxmillion (Photo courtesy of Houston Humane Society)

Orion (Photo courtesy of Houston Humane Society)

The offer goes on throughout the month of April at its shelter on Almeda Rd.

To learn more about the Houston Humane Society's adoptable pets and services available, visit their website.