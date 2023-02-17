Houston Humane Society to care for livestock seized at Wallis packing plant

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo: Houston Humane Society

The Houston Humane Society will care for dozens of animals who were seized at a packing plant in Wallis, officials say.

The organization says more than 30 livestock were rescued in an animal cruelty case with the assistance of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit and the Fort Bend County Attorney’s Office.

"Fighting animal cruelty is at the heart of Houston Humane Society’s mission and we are grateful to work with our law enforcement partners at Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office and the Fort Bend County Attorney to save these vulnerable animals from abuse and neglect," Houston Humane Society president and CEO Gary Poon said in a news release.

The livestock were reportedly found in small confinements and pastures with E.coli in the water and soil and were seen to have little food and water.

"Animal cruelty happens everywhere, but we need the community to know, if they see something, say something," FBCSO Sheriff Eric Fagan said in the news release. "I applaud the hard work of our livestock unit and our community partners who do their best in advocating for animals."

The Houston Humane Society says Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson worked to secure the order to keep the animals in their care.

"The cruel and inhumane treatment of animals is against the law," Smith-Lawson said in the news release. "It is important that we enforce these laws; send a message that animal cruelty and abuse will not be tolerated; and help nonprofit organizations such as Houston Humane Society to rescue and rehabilitate animals who have suffered inhumane treatment."