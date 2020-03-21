Houston Humane Society in need of donations after hundreds of families lined up for pet food

article

Despite the cancellation of the Houston Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry Service on Friday due to weather, hundreds of families lined up at the shelter.

Executive Director Gary Poon decided to help the individuals that are committed to being responsible pet owners in spite of current financial difficulties brought on by COVID-19.

“We want to help as many families in need and as many animals in Houston and surrounding areas. So even if it was canceled, we are committed to helping them," he said.

The Houston Humane Society served over 200 families with pets, which totaled to 5,000 pounds of food distributed. Staff and volunteers with masks and gloves tried their best to serve the families that were lined up in their cars since noon waiting to get food for their four-legged family members.

Two Fort Bend Animal Control Officers were present helping with the flow and control of traffic. Each family had to fill out a form created by the Houston Humane Society in order to get their bags of food.

Given the large turn-out the canceled Pet Food Pantry had, the Houston Humane Society is asking for food donations to continue the Pet Food Pantry Service to help families in need.

Donations can be made in three ways:

- Monetary Donations via the Houston Humane Website

- Through their Amazon Wishlist, also found on their website

- Food donations can be taken to any Exclusive Furniture location, eight in total around the city.

The Pet Food Pantry at the Houston Humane Society will be open five days next week, Monday 23 - Friday 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Given the large demand and limited food, only the first 100 cars will be served. People must bring the Pet Pantry enrollment form filled out in order to get food. This will ensure a faster and smoother process.

