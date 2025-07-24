Houston: Remains found in Fifth Ward identified as woman missing since 2024

The Brief Skeletal remains were found in February by Buffalo Bayou. The remains were identified as Dionne Williams, a woman who was reported missing in 2024. Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A woman who was reported missing since August 2024 has been identified from skeletal remains that were found in Houston's Fifth Ward, police say.

Houston crime: Human remains identified as missing woman

What we know:

In February 2025, Houston police were called to a suspicious package that was found by Buffalo Bayou at 65 Hirsch Road.

Officials said a person was by the bayou looking for scrap metal when he came across a yellow Igloo cooler.

When he opened the cooler, authorities said he found what are believed to be human skeletal remains.

Related article

According to officials, the deceased person was identified on July 11 as 35-year-old Dionne Williams.

Dionne Williams (Courtesy: Houston Police Department)

Williams was reported missing on August 9, 2024.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, loved ones last spoke to Williams in April 2024. Allegedly, she was supposed to go to Beaumont, but never showed up.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Dionne Williams' death or her whereabouts between April and August 2024 can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)