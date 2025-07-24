Houston: Remains found in Fifth Ward identified as woman missing since 2024
HOUSTON - A woman who was reported missing since August 2024 has been identified from skeletal remains that were found in Houston's Fifth Ward, police say.
Houston crime: Human remains identified as missing woman
What we know:
In February 2025, Houston police were called to a suspicious package that was found by Buffalo Bayou at 65 Hirsch Road.
Officials said a person was by the bayou looking for scrap metal when he came across a yellow Igloo cooler.
When he opened the cooler, authorities said he found what are believed to be human skeletal remains.
According to officials, the deceased person was identified on July 11 as 35-year-old Dionne Williams.
Dionne Williams (Courtesy: Houston Police Department)
Williams was reported missing on August 9, 2024.
According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, loved ones last spoke to Williams in April 2024. Allegedly, she was supposed to go to Beaumont, but never showed up.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Dionne Williams' death or her whereabouts between April and August 2024 can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.