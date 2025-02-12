Houston crime: Possible human remains found near Buffalo Bayou

An investigation is underway after possible human remains were found near Buffalo Bayou in Houston on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Houston police said they were called out to a suspicious package that was located by the bayou at 65 Hirsch Road.

Officials said a person was by the bayou looking for scrap metal when they came across a yellow Igloo cooler.

Photo from the scene.

When they opened the cooler, authorities said they found what appeared to be human remains.

The Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene to confirm if the remains are actual human remains.

