Firefighters rescued two people from a burning house in northeast Houston on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hailey Street.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire.

Firefighters say they were actually woken up by a man who went to the front door of the station and said the house was on fire.

Firefighters responded to find a one-story house engulfed in flames and fire spreading to the attic of a two-story house next door.

Firefighter battle a fire on Hailey Street.

Officials say firefighters helped two people, who are handicapped, get out of the two-story house. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The fire department says no one was in the one-story house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.