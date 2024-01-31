Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in north Houston.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Parker Road.

Police say a woman saw something in the road and called authorities when she realized it was a body.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

There is no description of a vehicle at this time, and no witnesses have come forward.

Police are still searching for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS or HPD’s Hit and Run Division at (713)247-4072.