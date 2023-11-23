Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead behind an apartment complex with injuries to his head, hands and feet, officials say.

Police are still working to determine what happened but say his death is being treated as a homicide.

Someone called 911 around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to report that there was a man lying in back of the complex in the 2400 block of Southmore Blvd.

Houston police investigate the death of a man on Southmore Blvd.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police say the man had some injuries to his head as well as some scrapes to his hands and feet. Authorities say there was also a small amount of blood on a wall.

Police are still investigating how the man died. They are asking anyone with information to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.