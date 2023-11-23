A driver is dead and two passengers are in the hospital after a crash into a tree on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on MLK Blvd near Airport Blvd.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Police say a witness reported that the driver ran a red light at a high rate of speed.

Evidence at the scene shows that the vehicle then struck a curb, left the roadway and hit a tree, police say.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on MLK Blvd.

The woman driving the car died in the crash. Police say the front seat passenger was taken to the hospital with substantial injuries. Another passenger was also taken to the hospital, and police say it appears that person will survive their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.