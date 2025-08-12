The Brief A person was found dead in the middle of the street on Pickfair. A homicide investigation is underway.



Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the middle of the street in east Houston.

Homicide investigation

What we know:

An investigation is underway in the 4500 block of Pickfair Street in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood.

According to police, a person was found dead in the middle of the street around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say preliminary information indicates that two people may have been involved in a dispute before the person was found unresponsive.

What we don't know:

The investigation is very preliminary. There is no information on the person’s identity or any description of that person. It's unclear how the person died.

What's next:

HPD homicide investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story.