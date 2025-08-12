Houston homicide investigation: 1 dead on Pickfair
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the middle of the street in east Houston.
Homicide investigation
What we know:
An investigation is underway in the 4500 block of Pickfair Street in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood.
According to police, a person was found dead in the middle of the street around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say preliminary information indicates that two people may have been involved in a dispute before the person was found unresponsive.
What we don't know:
The investigation is very preliminary. There is no information on the person’s identity or any description of that person. It's unclear how the person died.
What's next:
HPD homicide investigators are at the scene.
This is a developing story. Download the FOX Local app for updates on this story.
The Source: